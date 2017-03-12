6 Campus Locations You May Not Know About

Spring is approaching! But there are cold, and rainy days yet to come. These six locations on campus will get you through the unpredictable Ohio weather.

Pool

After going all winter without taking a dip in a pool, it would be nice to break out the bathing suit. Luckily, the swimming pool on campus is open to all university students during “open swim”. Located in 096 SU, experience all six lanes measuring at 25 yards. Visit the Campus Recreation, Calendar/Hours page to see when “open swim” is available.

Rock Wall

Beginners and experienced climbers are welcome to the climbing wall on campus. The climbing wall is located in the lower level of the Student Union by the atrium. Climbing is free to all Wright State students that have a current Wright1 card. If you wish to bring a guest, there will be a 5$ charge. First time to the campus rock wall? Make sure to bring a photo ID with your birthdate. You will be required to sign a waiver upon arriving. First time climbing? On Fridays, between 3:00 and 4:00 pm, there is an intro to climbing course that will safety and climbing techniques. Climbing hours are: Monday-Friday 4:00-8:00pm.

Group exercise studios

Group exercise classes range from Cycling, to Yoga, to Pilates, to Zumba, to TRX, and even Aquatic Fitness. All classes are free to Wright State students with a valid Wright1 card. Faculty and staff require a 5$ day pass. The classes are all drop-ins, so they are first come, first serve. Get fit while having fun with your peers! For class hours, visit the Campus Recreation website, click on the Fitness and Wellness tab at the top, then click on the “Spring 2017 Group Fitness Schedule”.

Racquetball courts

If you are into racquetball, then bring a friend to one of Wright State’s racquetball courts. There are three modern courts that are available for use. They are located in the lower level of the Student Union. Reservations can be made 24 hours in advance by visiting or calling the Recreation Desk at, 937-775-5505. Reservations are set or 1-hour intervals, and you may make two reservations, each under different names. Bring you Wright1 card, and have a great time!

Indoor Track

The indoor track is a location for runners, joggers, and walkers to escape the rain or cold. It is located in The Nutter Center. There are three lanes that measure out to about a 1/9th mile loop. There are no reservations, so simply come in and enjoy the track. The hours are: Mon, Weds, Fri: 7:30am-noon, 3:00-11:00pm. Tues, Thurs: 7:30-11:30am, 2:00-11:00pm. Saturday: 10:00am-4:00pm. Sundays: Closed.

Nature Trails on Campus

There will be warm and beautiful days between now and when classes end. When those days come, get out and enjoy the beautiful nature trails on campus. One of the trails may be accessed on Loop Rd behind lot 12 and 13. Another entrance to the trails is located by the entrance to lot 11 on University Blvd. If you live on campus, there are two entrances by The Woods dormitory. One is on Springwood Lane, and the other is located in front of Pine Hall.