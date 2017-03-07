Study tips to ace midterm exams

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Midterms are hard, tedious and all-around awful.

There are certain tips and tricks out there though that can help you ace these midterms and kick them in the butt.



1.Take notes by hand

Taking notes by hand can help you remember the material better than by just listening and paying attention.



2. Study everyday

Even if you only study 15 to 20 minutes of the material it will help, just cut out a little time each day to study and take in what you are learning.



3. Use the pomodoro study technique

Study for 25 minutes without any interruption, set a timer and when you’re 25 minutes is up you can take a five minute break. The Forest App can help you avoid those interruptions on your phone.



4. Set goals

Setting goals can make that study time go by faster and easier. Set goals like having a certain amount of vocabulary or dates memorized after your study time is up.



5. Reward yourself

When you take your five minute break in between studying have a snack or watch a funny cat video. When you are done studying for the night then watch

the next episode of that Netflix show or spend some time on a social media site.



6. Plan and then plan some more

Get a planner, write down what you need to study each night and then plan out your time. When a midterm is in your future you can’t plan enough.



7. SLEEP

Sleep is very important but even more so when you have a midterm the next day. So go to bed early the night before and get up early the day of so you can get your last minute studying in and some relaxation in before you slay that midterm.

