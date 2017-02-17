8 ways to prepare yourself for an interview

Interviews are an important part of your professional life. They can be stressful and time consuming, but ultimately worth it. After all, you want that job, right? Don’t let your nerves get the best of you for your next interview. Take a breath and follow these eight ways to help prepare yourself for that upcoming interview.

Do your research.

This includes both the company itself and the description of the position you’re applying for. If you want the employers to see your potential and good fit, convince them through your research that you know what it takes to work there. Look up and learn the company’s visions, goals, and policies. Analyze the job description and make sure you understand what is required of you in that position.

Prepare a list of questions

After you do your research, prepare some informed questions for the interview. Often times, the conductor of the interview will turn the table to you. Instead of freezing up or stumbling, go over your list of questions. They should be informed and related to the company and/or job position; this will show that you’re prepared, invested and show great interest in the company.

Research commonly asked interview questions.

Many interviews may follow the same guidelines as others, so common questions may pop up. Look over and prepare an answer to any question the interviewer may throw at you. Make sure you know how to answer the questions quickly and confidently. Try not to find yourself stumbling and struggling to come up with an answer.

Dress to impress.

You want your potential interviewers to see you as professional and put-together. In your research, make sure to look up the company’s dress code. It’s always safer to overdress than underdress, but taking the initiative could help your chances.

Plan your route.

Don’t show up late! Even before you interview starts, you’re already being assessed for the job. If you show up late to the interview, you show the company you don’t value their time. Before the interview, make sure to check travel times and plant out the best route. It’s best to leave earlier than you think, that way if you do get stuck in traffic, you’ll show up on time, rather than late.

Print out your resume, portfolio, etc.

Show the company you think ahead by printing out copies of your resume, portfolio, cover letter, etc. for everyone you will speak with. Print out some extra and put them in a folder and set aside for the next step. It’s also a good idea to put these documents onto their own flash drive and bring them with you. Only give the resume out and wait to be asked for any of the other documents.

Pack your bag.

The night before the interview, make sure you pack a bag with your essentials —like a folder with your resumes, your portfolio, your ID, a notebook and a pen. If you have room, make sure to include an umbrella, a comb or brush, a stain stick, bandages, makeup and gum. It’s better to over-prepare.

Get a good night’s sleep.

The night before the interview, make sure you go to be early and get a good night’s sleep. You should arrive alert and well-rested to the interview. If the interview is in the afternoon, take a nap, but make sure you set an alarm. Good luck!