Nine need-to-know college student discounts
February 13, 2017
If you’re a broke college student, you probably look for student discounts wherever you can find them. We’ve compiled nine of the top student discounts in the area/at your fingertips.
Chick-Fil-A
At many Chick-Fil-A locations you can get a free drink with a valid student ID.
Chipotle
Free drink with a burrito purchase with valid student ID.
Cinemark movie theaters
Show a valid student ID at the box office and receive a discount on ticket purchase. Matinee showings are also a good idea because all shows are discounted.
Amazon
There is a six month trial on Amazon Prime student which included free music streaming, free two-day shipping and many other perks. When the trial is up it is only $50 a year.
Spotify
Spotify premium is $4.99 for students which is a 50 percent discount.
Adobe
Adobe software is cheap if you purchase the student edition software, including Acrobat and Creative Suite.
Apple
Apple offers education pricing for students, with up to $200 off a new mac.
Microsoft
10 percent student discount and deals up to 50 percent off.
Kroger
At select Kroger grocery stores, students can get a 5 percent discount on food.