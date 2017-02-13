Nine need-to-know college student discounts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you’re a broke college student, you probably look for student discounts wherever you can find them. We’ve compiled nine of the top student discounts in the area/at your fingertips.

Chick-Fil-A

At many Chick-Fil-A locations you can get a free drink with a valid student ID.

Chipotle

Free drink with a burrito purchase with valid student ID.

Cinemark movie theaters

Show a valid student ID at the box office and receive a discount on ticket purchase. Matinee showings are also a good idea because all shows are discounted.

Amazon

There is a six month trial on Amazon Prime student which included free music streaming, free two-day shipping and many other perks. When the trial is up it is only $50 a year.

Spotify

Spotify premium is $4.99 for students which is a 50 percent discount.

Adobe

Adobe software is cheap if you purchase the student edition software, including Acrobat and Creative Suite.

Apple

Apple offers education pricing for students, with up to $200 off a new mac.

Microsoft

10 percent student discount and deals up to 50 percent off.

Kroger

At select Kroger grocery stores, students can get a 5 percent discount on food.