App review: Destroy the human race with Plague, Inc.

There is a supervillain within all of us, and Plague, Inc. lets us manufacture and evolve bacteria, viruses and a plethora of illnesses with the sole purpose of wiping the planet clean of the human race.

When you first start the game, you can only play as bacteria, but when you beat the game in normal difficulty, you unlock the next disease, starting with virus, then fungus, parasites and more. You can even play expansion packs with different circumstances, such as a virus that turns people into zombies or vampires.

Plague, Inc. is a simple game. You choose the starting location for your plague, and then evolve its abilities to increase its infectivity and lethality with DNA points. You earn these points by infecting new countries and by killing people quickly.

The real challenge lies in balancing your DNA point usage. If you spend too much in the wrong places, you might not be earning enough to make of the differences in the places you lack. For example, if you upgrade too many abilities in the transmission column, your plague might not be lethal enough to kill people, making it no worse than the common cold.

Each kind of plague has its own abilities and challenges. Viruses mutate frequently, meaning you can get new abilities for free, but makes it harder to control. Fungal spores can’t travel long distances as easily as others. This changes the strategy needed to win each time you play, giving it a lot of replayability. There are overall game achievements if you are into getting games to 100 percent completion.

The only thing that detracts from its enjoyment is the incessant pop-up ads. There is a lot of comic relief with fictional news headlines, but there are so many of them you will quickly begin to ignore them, which can be difficult, as the occasionally contain useful information.

All in all, Plague, Inc. is perfect for playing while waiting for a class, or even multitasking with boring lecture classes. Its replayability makes it an app that will stay on your homescreen for a long time.

