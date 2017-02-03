Need a new app? Check out one of these mind-numbingly fun games

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Need a good game to play in the back of the lecture hall? Yeah, we do too, which is why we’ve compiled this list of the 10 best games to download ASAP.

1. SpellTower. Are you a word game lover? SpellTower will stretch your thinking abilities while simultaneously giving you the thrill of finding as many words as possible before you run out of room!

2. Pocket Academy by Kairosoft. Love simulation games where you get to design something? Pocket Academy is perfect. Stretch your management skills as you design a functional school. Make sure to keep the students happy and your budget in line!

3. Seven Little Words. With each puzzle getting progressively harder, this fun word scramble game will keep you occupied for hours and hours of droning lectures.

4. Dots. Love strategy and brightly colored dots? This game is both visually appealing and stimulating to the brain. Complete squares and watch as certain colors pop off the screen. (Oh so satisfying!)

5. Monument Valley. Do you like puzzles and adventure? Monument Valley is one of the most visually mesmerizing games on the market. Follow a faceless princess on her journey and puzzle it out against challenges along the way.

6. Reigns. Get ready to be floored, because this swipe-based card game follows the dynasty of a royal family. Make split-second decisions without ruining your kingdom.

7. Township. Ready for a Farmville-esque game that’s not cheesy or a embarrassing to admit you play? Township is bright and exciting where you get to design your own functioning town.

8. Broken Age. Do you like point-and-click adventure games? Broken Age is a blend of whimsical science fiction and a fairy tale. With voices by Elijah Wood and Jack Black, this game is a one-of-a-kind journey for all.