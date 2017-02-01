Miracle Berry fruit tablets changing the ways you experience food

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The days of changing the tastebuds are here, and readily available to the public. Called the ‘miracle berry fruit tablets’, these have the ability to alter the taste of food.

These tablets are made from a small red fruit that grows in Africa, according to the mBerry website, and posses the ability to change sour and bitter foods to sweet.

This pill works by blocking the taste buds that are responsible for sensing sour, bitter and acidic flavors.

According to the mBerry, this fruit can be purchased on its own, but has a short shelf life, surviving only two days after being harvested. The active ingredient in this product, miraculin, begins to diminish almost immediately after it is harvested.

Miraculin is the substance responsible for changing how certain taste receptors.

This product is used by taking the tablet, and letting it dissolve completely on the tongue for up to one minute. This allows the tablet to coat the taste buds completely. Once dissolved, various foods can be eaten to see the results. Effects of the tablet last for about half and hour.

Due to the nature of this product, it is a benefit to those who are trying to limit their sugar intake, according to mBerry.

The real name for this “miracle fruit” is Synsepalum dulcificum, which was discovered in the 1700s by by a French explorer named Chevalier de Marchais. Due to this plant thriving in warm, tropical climates, this can be found in some parts of Asia and America as well.

This fruit extract was once used as a sweetener in the United States in popsicles during the 1960s and 1970s. However, this product was discontinued the production of these tablets in 1974 by the FDA due to the lack of research on the health effects.