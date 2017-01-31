“Titanic” director has this to say about “the door” controversy

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The tragic end to the romance of Jack and Rose in the 1997 hit “Titanic” has left us with broken hearts for years. The death of Jack to the freezing water has set a stake in cinematic history as being one of the most heart-wrenching scenes—ever. Why couldn’t Rose make room for Jack on that plank of wood? There was plenty of room, right?

“I agree,” Kate Winslet said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I think he could have actually fit on that bit of door.”

In fact, our culture has taken the injustice of Jack freezing to death in the water so far that “MythBusters” actually conducted an experiment in 2013 to see if both Rose and Jack could have survived by fitting together on the plank of wood. The result? “Jack’s death was needless,” the show announced.

“Titanic” director James Cameron was less than thrilled with the “MythBusters'” verdict, even after making an appearance on their show where he admitted that he ‘screwed up’ by letting Jack die in the frigid arctic waters.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Cameron agreed that Jack wouldn’t have survived the freezing 28-degree water before dying of hypothermia. There was no way he would’ve been alive by the time they were rescued.

However, it seems like he’s taking that verdict back.(Does it seem like Cameron can’t make up his mind?)

“[Jack’s] best choice was to keep his upper body out of the water and hope to get pulled out by a boat or something before he died,” Cameron said recently. “They’re fun guys and I loved doing that show with them, but they’re full of s—.”

Want to watch the “MythBusters” experiment? Check out the video below!