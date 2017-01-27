Twenty-One Pilots secretly rehearsed at The Nutter Center last month

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fairborn’s fire chief Mike Riley recently disclosed to Dayton Daily News that hit Ohio-based band ‘Twenty-One Pilots’ rehearsed secretly at the Nutter Center last month.

“Every once in a while, a group will come and test their show to get everything right,” Riley told DDN. “There was no performance for any audience.”

There were no fans in the audience, and the duo have no scheduled concerts in Ohio in 2017. The band is best known for hit songs like “Stressed Out” and “Ride.”