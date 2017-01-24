2017 Oscar nominations announced

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Oscars will take place February 26 at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood.

Here are the nominations:

Best Picture:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hacksaw Ridge”

“Hell or High Water”

“Hidden Figures”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Manchester by the Sea”

“Moonlight”

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”

Andrew Garfield, “Hacksaw Ridge”

Ryan Gosling, “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen, “Captain Fantastic”

Denzel Washington, “Fences”

Best Actress:

Isabelle Huppert, “Elle”

Ruth Negga, “Loving”

Natalie Portman, “Jackie”

Emma Stone, “La La Land”

Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Best Supporting Actor:

Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”

Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”

Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”

Dev Patel, “Lion”

Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals”

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, “Fences”

Naomie Harris, “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman, “Lion”

Octavia Spencer, “Hidden Figures”

Michelle Williams, “Manchester by the Sea”

Best Director:

“Arrival,” Denis Villeneuve

“Hacksaw Ridge,” Mel Gibson

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight,” Barry Jenkins

Best Original Screenplay:

“Hell or High Water,” Taylor Sheridan

“La La Land,” Damien Chazelle

“The Lobster,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Filippou

“Manchester by the Sea,” Kenneth Lonergan

“20th Century Women,” Mike Mills

Best Adapted Screenplay:

“Arrival”

“Fences”

“Hidden Figures”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

Best Foreign Language Film:

“Land of Mine”

“A Man Called Ove”

“The Salesman”

“Tanna”

“Toni Erdmann”

Best Cinematography:

“Arrival”

“La La Land”

“Lion”

“Moonlight”

“Silence”