9 signs you’re in a toxic relationship

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

You find the one boy or that one girl that changes things for a while, but sometimes those changes aren’t always a good thing.

Love can do many things including blind you from whether you are in a great relationship or a toxic one. Here are nine signs that you’re in a toxic relationship.

Jealousy and Blame

Jealousy will happen in every relationship, it’s a given but excessive jealousy is a bad sign and if your significant other (SO) is blaming your for those outbursts get out of there.

Criticism

Nothing is wrong with positive criticism but negative criticism is on a different level. If your SO criticises your every move and they tell you things that lower your confidence like telling you, you’re ugly or making you feel unvalued and insignificant, this is toxic.

Controlling

Telling you to not hang out with friends, keeping you from your family and telling what to do and when is a sign that things are probably going south.



Arguing without communicating

Every healthy relationship has arguments but with every argument should be communication as to why the argument happened and what to do to fix it so that it doesn’t happen again.

You’re not yourself

When you’re in a relationship you should still be comfortable about being who you were when you first started dating you’re SO, we all change but it should a positive change that you are happy with.



You only think about making them happy

Of course you need to think about making SO happy but it’s a give and take kind of thing, both partners need to be happy in the relationship.

Isolation

You have to get out be with other people, being with your SO all the time can be mentally damaging especially when you are only used to their thoughts and opinions.

Anger

People are bound to get angry but no one should get so angry that it ruins their relationship and it should never lead to violent outbursts.

You’re just not happy anymore

This seems pretty obvious but everyone deserves to find happiness in their relationship and if you are not longer happy then you may need to get out of the toxic relationship.