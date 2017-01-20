9 Important things they didn’t teach you in sex ed

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Let’s get down to the nitty gritty.

Too many of us did not have a positive experience with sex education. Either we weren’t taught enough, weren’t taught the right stuff, or weren’t taught anything at all! (Let us know about your experience in the comments!)

We’re here to enlighten you on a couple points your sex ed teacher might have missed.

1. Condoms aren’t 100 percent effective.

Shocker, right?

Condoms are actually only 97 percent effective, which means that three of every 100 couples having sex will have a squealing surprise within nine months. That being said, don’t give up on condoms altogether! Using a condom is ten times better than using no protection at all.

2. Birth control pills are more complicated than you thought.

This is a huge myth. Not only do the ladies have to take the pill at the exact time each day, but they can suffer through some pretty disastrous side-effects due to the pill altering her hormones. For most, however, the pill is a great option to keep the babies at bay. If the pill isn’t used correctly, it won’t be effective—so make sure you know exactly what you’re doing when you start taking it. (i.e. taking it every day, not skipping, etc.)

3. Anal sex (when done incorrectly) can give women yeast infections.

The bacteria in the anus should not be transferred to the vagina, straight and simple. So if your partner wants to switch from anal to vaginal sex, insist that they change condoms. If you’re a woman, transferring that bacteria to your vagina could give you a bacterial infection—a.k.a. a yeast infection. No, thanks!

4. Everyone looks different and that’s totally okay.

The average Joe or Jane doesn’t look like someone from an adult film. We have lumps, layers, spots and stretches. We’re wider in some places, and skinner in others. And that’s completely okay. Part of the beauty in finding a partner is appreciating them for their physical nuances. All bodies are unique. Learn to love yours.

5. You should always pee after sex.

By peeing after sex, you’ll avoid countless trips to the doctor for UTI medications. If bacteria remains in your urethra, it can travel to your kidneys and cause a heck-of-a-lot of damage.

6. Don’t have sex with someone who refuses to wear a condom.

Not worth it. He’s not worth it. And if she doesn’t want you to wear a condom, she’s not worth it. No sexual experience is worth a sexually transmitted infection!

7. Pulling out is terrible birth control.

No matter what your middle school sex-ed teacher told you, pulling out doesn’t work. Pre-ejaculate is still semen, folks. You can still get pregnant.

8. Good sex doesn’t happen overnight.

The key to a fabulous sexual experience is communication with your partner. If they’re doing something that you don’t like, say so. Guiding your partner and directing them will heighten your experience and theirs as well!

9. Good sex involves respecting your partner’s boundaries.

Is there something your partner isn’t comfortable with? Don’t push them, even if it’s something ‘silly’ like they refuse to take off their socks. Respect their boundaries.

What would you add to this list?