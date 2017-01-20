9 Date night ideas for the broke college student

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Date nights can be expensive with the array of options out there, but chances are if you’re reading this you are probably a broke college student.

So if you’re broke and in need of some romantic ideas, we’ve got you covered.

1. Ever heard of “Netflix and Chill”, and yes this is a real date night idea. Get your favorite takeout, put your sweats on and watch a binge-worthy Netflix series that you have been wanting to watch.

2. Have a spa night by making a bubble bath, lighting candles, give each other massages while enjoying a nice glass of wine.

3. Go get a cup of ice cream or shake at your favorite place and go for a long drive around the neighborhood, bond with your boyfriend/girlfriend by talking, laughing and getting to know each other.

4. Cook a new meal together or learn to cook one another’s favorite dish/meal (dessert should be included) and dine by watching your favorite movie.

5. Take a trip to Barnes and Noble or your nearest bookstore with your favorite latte and discuss your favorite genre of book with each other.

6. Going to the movie theater can be expensive, but not if you go during the day and see a matinee. It costs about half the price of a regular movie showing. (A bonus: stop somewhere before-hand to get your candy and hide it in her purse.)

7. Get a disposable camera, take a walk and take as many cool and different pictures as you can of things around your neighborhood or anywhere you go. Turn the pictures into a scrapbook or anniversary gift.

8. Head to your local antique store, look around and find unique different things to have a conversation about.

9. Take your date outdoors by taking a hike in your local woods, bring along a backpack with water, energy bars and some trail mix.