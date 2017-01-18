The biggest dating apps you’ve never heard of before

It’s 2017, and dating apps are just a part of life now. You can diss them, you can love them, but there’s no denying that they’re here to stay—for a while at least. So while dating apps are ruling the world, why not try out something that’s not Tinder or OkCupid?

Specialized dating apps are a dime a dozen, ranging from apps to find a millionaire sugar daddy to uniting Disney lovers, but are there any normal apps that connect two regular people that aren’t inundated with bots and people from your high school? The answer is yes. Check out these five dating apps and let us know what you think!

1. Sapio. This is “a dating app with depth.” Instead of swiping right on hotties, this app aims to make interactions fun. Users will begin by answering 300 open ended questions, ranging from hypotheticals to hopes and dreams. (You don’t have to answer all of them, so calm down.) You can scroll through other people’s answers to questions, zeroing in on topics that are important to you know. Don’t worry though—photos are still a big part of the app, and the swipe-to-like interface is still at work. Check out the app before you download it!

2. The Catch. This app will remind you of The Dating Game more than Tinder. Women set up questions (or have them randomly generated) for the gentlemen to answer. The ladies can then decide if they like what they see or not. The app puts the control totally in the women’s court.

3. Sweatt. This is for the fitness lovers. Sweatt is an app that combines your love of fitness and dating. After all, couples that Sweatt together stay together. (See what I did there?) The app will even match you with people who have the same workout preferences and time of day you visit the gym. Of course, using an app like this opens you up for a myriad of new workout/dating related puns, so please comment with your best pick-up lines below.

4. HowAboutWe. This app is focused on getting you off your phone and on real dates. The app uses a “heart” concept you’ll recognize from other dating apps, and focuses on your first impression of people in your area. You also get a full view of their profile. The app can also be used on your computer…so boo ya!

5. Once. Are you over Tinder? Try Once instead. This app focuses on quality over quantity. Once the match is made, the couple only has 24 hours to like each other before the match disappears. You then have to wait until noon the next day to get another match. The upside? The matches are tailored with your preferences in mind.

“Don’t waste your time swiping. On Once, you’ll see each other at the same time, and have each other’s attention for a full 24 hours!” the app writes.