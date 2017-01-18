Here’s how to prevent a Urinary Tract Infection

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Urinary tract infections, or UTIs, are something many women will have to face in their lifetime. There are many symptoms associated with UTIs: a burning sensation when going to the bathroom, the need to pee all the time, plain in the lower back, nausea, dizziness and vomiting are all signs that you many have a UTI. If you have these symptoms and believe you may have an infection, please contact your doctor right away.

According to www.prevention.com, some women will always be more prone to urinary tract infections. However, there are steps that everyone can take in order to help prevent contracting any future infections.

1. Stay hydrated.

By drinking water and other liquids more thoroughly, you will have to use the restroom more frequently. This makes you flush your bladder out, as well as diluting your urine to prevent bacteria from growing. Doctors recommend drinking six to eight cups of water a day.

2. Empty your bladder after sex.

Peeing after sex can help flush out the tract and bladder, clearing away any bacteria that may have moved from the vagina to the urethra. Even if you feel like you don’t have to go, it is recommended that you try. Some doctors recommend peeing before as well as after sexual intercourse.

3. Don’t hold it!

Perhaps one of the most important rules on this list, if you have to go, go! Much like how still water will stagnate, so can your urine – and that’s inside of you. Stagnate urine is the perfect opportunity for bacteria to grow and an infection to develop. Doctors recommend you go every four to six hours and every three for the more UTI-prone.

4. Research your birth control.

Spermicides and diaphragms should be avoided if you’re prone to UTIs. Spermicides bring new bacteria to your vagina and they alter the pH levels, which heightens bacteria growth. Diaphragms are not as harmful as spermicides, but they can prevent you from emptying your bladder as often as you should, which brings us back to that stagnate urine situation.

5. Avoid taking baths. Shower instead.

Many women can take baths and be fine, but those who are UTI-prove should avoid taking them. The warm water collects bacteria from other areas of your body and some bath products. This bacterium can then be washed into your vagina.

6. Eat some cranberries or take cranberry supplements.

There is scientific data to support the cranberry theory. However, it is not a 100% proven cure. Cranberries contain proanthocyanidins that are thought to prevent bacteria from sticking to the tissues in the bladder. However, not all cranberry products are regulated and you can’t always find the same amount of proanthocyanidins in them. Be careful taking too many cranberry supplements as some studies suggest a that by taking too much, the risk of kidney stones is greater.