Answering the questions of the female orgasm

Men, women, media and everyone in between all have an opinion about the female orgasm. Overtime it has turned into sensationalized, almost taboo, subject to discuss.

According to sex therapist Sandra Leiblum, PhD, and director of psychological services at the New Jersey Center for Sexual Wellness in Bedminster, when a women achieves orgasm, “There are changes throughout the whole body, a head-to-toe kind of experience.

Here are just a few facts about the female orgasm that might change your perspective.

Orgasms have the ability to relieve pain

According to Lisa Stern, RN, MSN, a nurse practitioner who works with Planned Parenthood, “There is some evidence that orgasms can relieve all kinds of pain—including pain from arthritis, pain after surgery and even pain during childbirth.”

“The mechanism is largely due to the body’s release of a chemical called oxytocin during orgasm,” Stern said. “Oxytocin facilitates bonding, relaxation and other positive emotional states.”

While this is not a permanent fix to the problem, only lasting about 10 minutes, it is a valid option to consider next time you have a headache.

Using a condom does not affect the quality of the orgasm

In conjunction with the obvious, providing birth control, condoms also allow sex to last longer. “Women are equally likely to experience orgasm with or without a condom, dispelling myths that condoms don’t make for good sex,” Debbie Herbenick, PhD, a research scientist at Indiana University.

Thirty percent of women have difficulty reaching orgasm

It is not uncommon for women to encounter this issue in the bedroom. According to Planned Parenthood, 1 in 3 women have difficulty reaching orgasm during sex. As many as 80 percent of women reported having difficulty reaching orgasm from vaginal intercourse alone.

“Female sexual dysfunction, which encompasses the inability to orgasm, is very common—as high as 43 percent, according to some surveys—and has been a topic of much debate and medical investigation lately.” Stern said.

Orgasms improve with age

While most complain about what comes with getting older, the quality and the frequency of orgasms improves with age.

“Orgasm becomes easier with age,” Herbenick said. “As an example, while 61 percent of women ages 18 to 24 experienced orgasm the last time they had sex, 65 percent of women in their 30s did and about 70 percent of women in their 40s and 50s did.”

While this survey did not explain why the orgasms were better, it is attributed by most to having more confidence in the bedroom.

A woman’s sexual self-esteem can effect the quality of the orgasm

Research has shown that how a women feels about her genitals can effect the quality of her orgasm.

“As a women’s health clinician, I can vouch for the fact that every vagina looks different and there is no ‘perfect’ way for a vagina to look,” Stern said. “As long as your vagina is pain-free and you don’t have any abnormal discharge, sores or other medical problems, you can consider yourself healthy and normal.”

So having more confidence will not only improve your self-esteem, but it will help you in bedroom as well.