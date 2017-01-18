23 questions to ask your partner and spice up your love life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s SEX WEEK at The Guardian, which means we’re exploring every relationship and sex-related topic under the sun. So it’s no surprise that we’d tackle date night questions to ask your significant other! (Or your first date, whatever floats your boat.

The Questions:

1. If you could have any car for free, what would it be?

2. Who was the first movie star you thought was attractive? (Please don’t say Megan Fox!)

3. If you could have chosen a time period to be born in, what would it have been? What modern convenience would you miss the most? What two things would you take with you?

4. If you could choose one animated character to follow you around for a day, who would it be?

5. If you were stranded on an island and only could take three items, what would it be?

6. If you could pick one band to go on tour with for a summer, who would you pick?

7. If you could start a new career tomorrow, what would it be? (Money is no object!)

8. What instrument do you wish you had learned as a child?

9. What exotic animal would you keep as a pet?

10. If you died and were reborn as an animal, what would it be?

11. Who is your historical soul-mate?

12. If you were given money to create a new invention, what would it be?

13. If your house was burning, what is the one item you would grab on your way out the door?

14. If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go? What activity would you do there? If you could take two people with you, who would they be?

15. Would you rather go to space for a month or a spend a month in a submarine?

16. If you only had two foods to eat the rest of your life, what would it be? One food item should be for nourishment, the other for pleasure.

17. What color looks best on you?

18. If you could only wear one brand of clothing for the rest of your life, what would it be?

19. How do you feel about men wearing flip-flops? Manprees? Satchels?

20. If you could join one branch of the military, what would it be?

21. Would you rather hike a snowy mountain or scuba dive with sharks?

22. If you had to exile one of your person to a deserted island, who would it be? (Take your answer and add them to your prayer list)

23. If you were on “Survivor” what would be your tactic to win?