4 invaluable tips for nailing your first job interview

1. Prepare your responses. There’s nothing worse in a job interview than awkward silences. The applicant that has their answers ready at the tip of their tongue will come across as more confident—plus you’ll experience less anxiety leading up to the interview if you already know what you’re going to say!

What are your strengths? Weaknesses?

Why do you want this job?

Why should we hire you?

What was the last project you led, and what was the outcome?

If I were your supervisor and asked you to do something that you disagreed with, what would you do?

2. Come prepared with a question for your potential employer. When they ask, “Do you have any questions for me?” they’re really saying, “Ask me a question.” A great question can speak volumes for your interest in the potential position. Just don’t ask how many vacation days you’ll get.

3. Do your research on the employer. You should have a thorough knowledge of the company. You have the internet at your fingertips, so find out as much as you can about what they do. This will help you tailor your answers, and give you a step-up on those who didn’t do their research.

4. Keep your body language in check. Poor body language can distract your employer from your killer answers to their questions. Effective body language includes smiling, eye contact, good posture, active listening and nodding. Treat the potential employer with respect, but don’t be cowed by them. Go in with an upbeat and positive attitude and you’ll have a much better chance at actually getting the job. (You’d be surprised how many people don’t utilize body language to their benefit!)