Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old with private concert

Taylor Swift is not short of creating Christmas miracles for her biggest fans.

On Dec. 26 in New Madrid, Missouri, Swift surprised one of her biggest fans who just happens to be 96-year-old Cyrus Porter.

Swift performed a private concert for Porter, who stood up to shake as Swift sang her hit “Shake it off”.

Swift learned of Porters love for her after an interview on a local news station went viral and when asked if he was a fan of anything else he said “nah, nah”.

Even more proof of his love for Swift is that he had already seen Swift in concert not just once but twice and was hoping to see her perform one more time.

This wish came true when Swift crashed the family Christmas party surprising the whole family by taking pictures, giving hugs and of course performing the private concert for “Popo” as his grandkids call him.

The family tweeted out their pictures together and selfies with Swift herself.

“My grandpa was so excited! Won’t be able to get the smile off my grandpa’s face for months,” tweeted Robert Frye about Porter, his grandfather.