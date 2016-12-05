Top 10 Christmas movies for the holiday season

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

It’s no secret that Christmas TV specials and movies are an important ingredient to the perfect holiday season. That’s why we’ve ranked the Top 10 Christmas movies for you.

A Christmas Story

This holiday classic follows the story of Ralphie Parker and his family, with narration that will bring a laugh to the whole family. It captures the whims of a young boy whose dire wish is to get his hands on a “Red Ryder air rifle.”

Elf

Buddy the elf steals the hearts of everyone during the holiday season with his contagious, happy spirit. This well-known holiday favorite is guaranteed to be played more than once, as it follows Buddy through his journey to find his dad, where he learns not everywhere is like the North Pole.

It’s a Wonderful Life

This Christmas classic quickly became a tradition for many families. This movie instills the importance of friends and family, and makes one think twice before wishing something they may not really want. In the case George Bailey, who wishes he was never born. An angel is sent to show George what exactly his life would look like if that were that case, which is not what George is expecting.

A Christmas Carol

Ebenezer Scrooge, known for being a grouchy penny-pincher, is unexpectedly taken on a life-changing journey when he is visited by the ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. This movie serves as a reminder to all that a little generosity can go a long way.

The Santa Claus

After Scott, a divorced father, accidentally kills a man in a santa suit on Christmas Eve, he unexpectedly has to take on the role of Santa Claus. After being transported to the North Pole and gaining weight, he gets a crash course on what he means to be jolly old St. Nick.

Seuss How the Grinch Stole Christmas

The classic tale of the Grinch, who despises everything Christmas, is changed forever when shown compassion and really experiences the true magic of Christmas. This movie also showcases a favorite Christmas tune, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

Home Alone

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister wishes to not have a family in a fit of anger, his wish temporarily comes true when his family accidentally leaves him behind on their family vacation. His excitement is quickly ruined when he realizes two men are trying to break-in to his home, and he has creative ways of stopping them.

Frosty the Snowman

This childhood Christmas classic shares the story of a snowman that is brought to life by magician’s top hat, much to the children’s delight. Trouble soon ensues with Professor Hinkle, who wants his hat back.

A Charlie Brown Christmas

Is it really Christmas without the Charlie Brown theme song being heard at least once? Even when Charlie is not in the Christmas spirit, his friends make it their mission to lift his spirits. In the preparation for a Christmas party, the real meaning of Christmas is understood.

The Polar Express

This movie quickly became a fan-favorite when this classic book became a movie. A young boy who is beginning to doubt is belief in Santa Claus is take on a journey to the North Pole, where he understands the true gift of believing.