Mannequin challenge sweeps the internet

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The mannequin challenge is the new viral internet sensation that has everyone freezing on their social media.

This new trend show people freezing themselves in a difficult pose like they are frozen in time they then take a video of it and share on social media with the hashtag #MannequinChallenge.

This challenge started on Oct. 26 when @pvrity_ _ _ posted a video on Twitter of high school students doing the challenge from Edward H. White High School in Florida.

There is also a specific song that goes with this challenge called “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd, after seeing the high schoolers perform the challenge he decided to tell his audience to do the challenge while performing this exact song at his concert.

Everyone from celebrities to football players to soccer players to politicians are doing the mannequin challenge and doing a great job with it.

Check out some of the cool ones from Blac Chyna, Kevin Hart, Destiny’s Child, New York Giants and the Pittsburg Steelers and even Hilary Clinton.

So, open your social media or go to YouTube check a few out or post one yourself.