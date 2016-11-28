Full “25 Days of Christmas” schedule from ABC Family

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For the 20th year in a row, ABC Family (Now called Freeform) will celebrate the Christmas season with the popular “25 Days of Christmas” TV specials. Below is the day-by-day schedule of what programs will be aired. Which is your favorite?

Thursday, December 1

(3:30pm-6:00pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

(6:00pm-7:05pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(7:05pm-9:15pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(9:15pm-11:20pm) The Santa Clause

(11:20pm-12:55am) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(12:55am-2:00pm) Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Friday, December 2

(11:00am-12:00pm) Jack Frost (1979)

(12:00pm-2:30pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

(2:30pm-3:35pm) The Year Without Santa Claus

(3:35pm-5:10pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(5:10pm-7:15pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

(7:15pm-9:20pm) The Santa Claus

(9:20pm-11:25pm) The Polar Express

(11:25pm-2:00am) Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

Saturday, December 3

(7:00am-8:30am) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

(8:30am-10:00am) Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

(10:00am-12:00pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

(12:00pm-2:05pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

(2:05pm-4:40pm) Charlie and The Chocolate Factory

(4:40pm-6:45pm) The Polar Express

(6:45pm-8:50pm) Arthur Christmas

(8:50pm-10:55pm) Elf

(10:55pm-2:00pm) The Holiday

Sunday, December 4

(7:00am-7:30am) ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas

(7:30am-8:00am) Nestor, The Long Eared Christmas Donkey

(8:00am-10:05am) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

(10:05am-12:10pm) Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

(12:10am-2:20pm) I’ll Be Home For Christmas

(2:20pm-4:30pm) Arthur Christmas

(4:30pm-5:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

(5:35pm-6:40pm) The Year Without Santa Claus

(6:40pm-8:45pm) Elf

(8:45pm-10:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(10:55pm-2:00am) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 5

(4:00pm-5:00pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(5:00pm-7:00pm) Jingle All the Way

(7:00pm-9:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(9:00pm-11:00pm) Scrooged

(12:00am-2:00am) Snowglobe

Tuesday, December 6

(5:00pm-7:00pm) Scrooged

(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Polar Express

(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Santa Claus

(12:00am-2:00am) Snow

Wednesday, December 7

(5:00pm-7:00pm) The Polar Express

(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Santa Claus

(9:00pm-11:00pm) Elf

(12:00am-2:00am) 12 Dates of Christmas

Thursday, December 8

(3:00pm-5:00pm) Holiday Joy

(5:00pm-7:00pm) Deck the Halls

(7:00pm-9:00pm) Elf

(9:00pm-11:00pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

(12:00am-2:00am) Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 9

(11:00am-11:30am) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

(11:30am-1:30pm) Holiday Joy

(1:30pm-3:35pm) Home Alone 3

(3:35pm-5:40pm) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

(5:40pm-7:45pm) The Search for Santa Paws

(7:45pm-9:50pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

(9:50pm-1144pm) Snow Buddies

(11:55pm-2:00am) Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Saturday, December 10

(7:00am-7:30am) Mickey’s Christmas Carol

(7:30am-9:30am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

(9:30am-11:35am) The Search for Santa Paws

(11:35am-1:40pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

(1:40pm-3:45pm) Snow Buddies

(3:45-5:45pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

(5:45pm-7:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

(7:50pm-10:20pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

(10:20pm-10:5pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

(10:50pm-12:55am) Arthur Christmas

(12:55am-2:00am) The Year Without Santa Claus

Sunday, December 11

(7:00am-7:30am) The Little Drummer Boy

(7:30am-9:35am) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

(9:35am-11:40am) Dennis the Menace Christmas

(11:40am-12:45pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(12:45pm-2:50pm) Arthur Christmas

(2:50pm-4:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story

(4:50pm-6:55pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2

(6:55pm-9:25pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3

(9:25pm-12:00am) The Polar Express

Monday, December 12

(5:30pm-7:00pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(7:00am-9:00pm) The Polar Express

(9:00pm-11:00pm) Elf

(12:00am-2:00am) Christmas Cupid

Tuesday, December 13

(3:30pm-4:30pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(4:30pm-7:00pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

(7:00pm-9:00pm) Elf

(9:00pm-11:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Wednesday, December 14

(3:00pm-5:00pm) Home Alone 3

(5:00pm-7:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(7:00pm-9:00pm) Arthur Christmas

(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause

(12:00am-2:00am) Santa Baby

Thursday, December 15

(7:30am-9:30am) Holiday Joy

(11:00am-1:00pm) Snow Buddies

(1:00pm-3:00pm) Home Alone 3

(3:00pm-5:00pm) A Dennis the Menace Christmas

(5:00pm-7:00pm) Arthur Christmas

(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Santa Clause

(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Search for Santa Paws

(12:00am-2:00am) Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Friday, December 16

(7:00am-9:10am) A Dennis the Menace Christmas

(9:10am-11:15am) Jack Frost (1998)

(11:15am-1:20pm) The Search for Santa Paws

(1:20pm-3:25pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

(3:25pm-5:30pm) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

(5:30pm-7:35pm) Jingle All the Way

(7:35-9:45pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(9:45pm-11:55pm) The Polar Express

(11:55pm-2:00am) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Saturday, December 17

(7:00am-8:00am) Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

(8:00am-8:30am) Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey

(8:30am-10:30am) Jingle All the Way

(10:30am-1:00pm) Happy Feet

(1:00pm-2:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(2:35pm-4:40pm) The Polar Express

(4:40pm-6:50pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(6:50pm-9:00pm) The Santa Clause

(9:00pm-11:30pm) Disney’s Frozen

(11:30pm-2:00am) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, December 18

(7:00am-9:30am) Happy Feet

(9:30am-11:30am) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

(11:30am-12:00pm) Mickey’s Christmas Carol

(12:00pm-1:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(1:35pm-4:10pm) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

(4:10pm-4:40pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing

(4:40pm-5:10pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice

(5:10pm-7:20pm) The Santa Clause

(7:20pm-9:50pm) Disney’s Frozen

(9:50pm-12:00am) Elf

Monday, December 19

(7:00am-8:30am) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

(8:30am-10:30am) A Dennis the Menace Christmas

(10:30am-12:35pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

(12:35pm-2:40pm) Home Alone 3

(2:40pm-4:45pm) The Search for Santa Paws

(4:45pm-6:50pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

(6:50pm-8:55pm) Elf

(8:55pm-11:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(12:00am-2:00am) Just Friends

Tuesday, December 20

(7:0am-9:10am) The Search for Santa Paws

(9:10am-11:15am) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

(11:15am-1:25pm) Home Alone 3

(1:25pm-4:30pm) The Holiday

(4:30pm-5:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

(5:35pm-6:40pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(6:40pm-8:50pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(8:50pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause

(12:00pm-2:00am) Holidaze

Wednesday, December 21

(7:00am-9:00am) Snow Buddies

(9:00am-11:05am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

(11:05am-1:10pm) Happy Feet Two

(1:10pm-2:10pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

(2:10pm-3:15pm) The Year Without Santa Claus

(3:15pm-5:20pm) The Polar Express

(5:20pm-5:50pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing

(5:50pm-6:20pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice

(6:20pm-6:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

(6:50pm-8:55pm) The Santa Clause

(8:55pm-11:00pm) Elf

(12:00am-2:00am) The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 22

(7:00am-9:30am) Happy Feet

(9:30am-11:30am) Happy Feet Two

(11:30am-12:00pm) The Little Drummer Boy

(12:00pm-2:05pm) The Polar Express

(2:05pm-4:10pm) Jack Frost (1998)

(4:10pm-4:40pm) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

(4:40pm-5:10pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot

(5:10pm-6:45pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(6:45pm-8:55pm) Elf

(8:55pm-11:00pm) Jingle All the Way

(12:00am-2:00am) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

Friday, December 23

(7:00am-7:30am) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

(7:30am-9:30am) Jack Frost (1998)

(11:00am-1:00pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

(1:00pm-3:00pm) Jingle All the Way

(3:00pm-4:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

(4:35pm-5:40pm) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

(5:40pm-6:45pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(6:45pm-8:50pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)

(8:50pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause

(12:00-2:00am) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday, December 24

(7:00am-8:05am) Jack Frost (1979)

(8:05am-9:40pm) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

(9:40pm-11:15am) Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

(11:15am-12:20pm) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

(12:20pm-1:25pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(1:25pm-3:30pm) Arthur Christmas

(3:30pm-5:35pm) The Polar Express

(5:35pm-7:40pm) The Santa Clause

(7:40pm-9:45pm) Elf

(9:45pm-11:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(11:55pm-2:00am) Scrooged

Sunday, December 25

(7:00am-9:10am) The Search for Santa Paws

(9:10am-11:20am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

(11:20am-1:25pm) Arthur Christmas

(1:25pm-3:30pm) The Polar Express

(3:30pm-4:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

(4:35pm-5:40pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus

(5:40pm-7:45pm) Elf

(7:45pm-9:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

(9:55pm-12:00am) Scrooged