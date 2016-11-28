Full “25 Days of Christmas” schedule from ABC Family
November 28, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories
For the 20th year in a row, ABC Family (Now called Freeform) will celebrate the Christmas season with the popular “25 Days of Christmas” TV specials. Below is the day-by-day schedule of what programs will be aired. Which is your favorite?
Thursday, December 1
(3:30pm-6:00pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
(6:00pm-7:05pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(7:05pm-9:15pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(9:15pm-11:20pm) The Santa Clause
(11:20pm-12:55am) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(12:55am-2:00pm) Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Friday, December 2
(11:00am-12:00pm) Jack Frost (1979)
(12:00pm-2:30pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
(2:30pm-3:35pm) The Year Without Santa Claus
(3:35pm-5:10pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(5:10pm-7:15pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
(7:15pm-9:20pm) The Santa Claus
(9:20pm-11:25pm) The Polar Express
(11:25pm-2:00am) Charlie and The Chocolate Factory
Saturday, December 3
(7:00am-8:30am) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
(8:30am-10:00am) Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
(10:00am-12:00pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
(12:00pm-2:05pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
(2:05pm-4:40pm) Charlie and The Chocolate Factory
(4:40pm-6:45pm) The Polar Express
(6:45pm-8:50pm) Arthur Christmas
(8:50pm-10:55pm) Elf
(10:55pm-2:00pm) The Holiday
Sunday, December 4
(7:00am-7:30am) ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas
(7:30am-8:00am) Nestor, The Long Eared Christmas Donkey
(8:00am-10:05am) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
(10:05am-12:10pm) Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
(12:10am-2:20pm) I’ll Be Home For Christmas
(2:20pm-4:30pm) Arthur Christmas
(4:30pm-5:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
(5:35pm-6:40pm) The Year Without Santa Claus
(6:40pm-8:45pm) Elf
(8:45pm-10:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(10:55pm-2:00am) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 5
(4:00pm-5:00pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(5:00pm-7:00pm) Jingle All the Way
(7:00pm-9:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(9:00pm-11:00pm) Scrooged
(12:00am-2:00am) Snowglobe
Tuesday, December 6
(5:00pm-7:00pm) Scrooged
(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Polar Express
(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Santa Claus
(12:00am-2:00am) Snow
Wednesday, December 7
(5:00pm-7:00pm) The Polar Express
(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Santa Claus
(9:00pm-11:00pm) Elf
(12:00am-2:00am) 12 Dates of Christmas
Thursday, December 8
(3:00pm-5:00pm) Holiday Joy
(5:00pm-7:00pm) Deck the Halls
(7:00pm-9:00pm) Elf
(9:00pm-11:00pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
(12:00am-2:00am) Holiday in Handcuffs
Friday, December 9
(11:00am-11:30am) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
(11:30am-1:30pm) Holiday Joy
(1:30pm-3:35pm) Home Alone 3
(3:35pm-5:40pm) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
(5:40pm-7:45pm) The Search for Santa Paws
(7:45pm-9:50pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
(9:50pm-1144pm) Snow Buddies
(11:55pm-2:00am) Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Saturday, December 10
(7:00am-7:30am) Mickey’s Christmas Carol
(7:30am-9:30am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
(9:30am-11:35am) The Search for Santa Paws
(11:35am-1:40pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
(1:40pm-3:45pm) Snow Buddies
(3:45-5:45pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
(5:45pm-7:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
(7:50pm-10:20pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
(10:20pm-10:5pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
(10:50pm-12:55am) Arthur Christmas
(12:55am-2:00am) The Year Without Santa Claus
Sunday, December 11
(7:00am-7:30am) The Little Drummer Boy
(7:30am-9:35am) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
(9:35am-11:40am) Dennis the Menace Christmas
(11:40am-12:45pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(12:45pm-2:50pm) Arthur Christmas
(2:50pm-4:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story
(4:50pm-6:55pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 2
(6:55pm-9:25pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story 3
(9:25pm-12:00am) The Polar Express
Monday, December 12
(5:30pm-7:00pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(7:00am-9:00pm) The Polar Express
(9:00pm-11:00pm) Elf
(12:00am-2:00am) Christmas Cupid
Tuesday, December 13
(3:30pm-4:30pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(4:30pm-7:00pm) Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
(7:00pm-9:00pm) Elf
(9:00pm-11:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
Wednesday, December 14
(3:00pm-5:00pm) Home Alone 3
(5:00pm-7:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(7:00pm-9:00pm) Arthur Christmas
(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause
(12:00am-2:00am) Santa Baby
Thursday, December 15
(7:30am-9:30am) Holiday Joy
(11:00am-1:00pm) Snow Buddies
(1:00pm-3:00pm) Home Alone 3
(3:00pm-5:00pm) A Dennis the Menace Christmas
(5:00pm-7:00pm) Arthur Christmas
(7:00pm-9:00pm) The Santa Clause
(9:00pm-11:00pm) The Search for Santa Paws
(12:00am-2:00am) Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Friday, December 16
(7:00am-9:10am) A Dennis the Menace Christmas
(9:10am-11:15am) Jack Frost (1998)
(11:15am-1:20pm) The Search for Santa Paws
(1:20pm-3:25pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
(3:25pm-5:30pm) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
(5:30pm-7:35pm) Jingle All the Way
(7:35-9:45pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(9:45pm-11:55pm) The Polar Express
(11:55pm-2:00am) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Saturday, December 17
(7:00am-8:00am) Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
(8:00am-8:30am) Nestor, The Long-Eared Christmas Donkey
(8:30am-10:30am) Jingle All the Way
(10:30am-1:00pm) Happy Feet
(1:00pm-2:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(2:35pm-4:40pm) The Polar Express
(4:40pm-6:50pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(6:50pm-9:00pm) The Santa Clause
(9:00pm-11:30pm) Disney’s Frozen
(11:30pm-2:00am) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, December 18
(7:00am-9:30am) Happy Feet
(9:30am-11:30am) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
(11:30am-12:00pm) Mickey’s Christmas Carol
(12:00pm-1:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(1:35pm-4:10pm) Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
(4:10pm-4:40pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing
(4:40pm-5:10pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs Nice
(5:10pm-7:20pm) The Santa Clause
(7:20pm-9:50pm) Disney’s Frozen
(9:50pm-12:00am) Elf
Monday, December 19
(7:00am-8:30am) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
(8:30am-10:30am) A Dennis the Menace Christmas
(10:30am-12:35pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
(12:35pm-2:40pm) Home Alone 3
(2:40pm-4:45pm) The Search for Santa Paws
(4:45pm-6:50pm) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
(6:50pm-8:55pm) Elf
(8:55pm-11:00pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(12:00am-2:00am) Just Friends
Tuesday, December 20
(7:0am-9:10am) The Search for Santa Paws
(9:10am-11:15am) Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
(11:15am-1:25pm) Home Alone 3
(1:25pm-4:30pm) The Holiday
(4:30pm-5:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
(5:35pm-6:40pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(6:40pm-8:50pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(8:50pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause
(12:00pm-2:00am) Holidaze
Wednesday, December 21
(7:00am-9:00am) Snow Buddies
(9:00am-11:05am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
(11:05am-1:10pm) Happy Feet Two
(1:10pm-2:10pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
(2:10pm-3:15pm) The Year Without Santa Claus
(3:15pm-5:20pm) The Polar Express
(5:20pm-5:50pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing
(5:50pm-6:20pm) Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty Vs. Nice
(6:20pm-6:50pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
(6:50pm-8:55pm) The Santa Clause
(8:55pm-11:00pm) Elf
(12:00am-2:00am) The Mistle-Tones
Thursday, December 22
(7:00am-9:30am) Happy Feet
(9:30am-11:30am) Happy Feet Two
(11:30am-12:00pm) The Little Drummer Boy
(12:00pm-2:05pm) The Polar Express
(2:05pm-4:10pm) Jack Frost (1998)
(4:10pm-4:40pm) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
(4:40pm-5:10pm) Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story That Time Forgot
(5:10pm-6:45pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(6:45pm-8:55pm) Elf
(8:55pm-11:00pm) Jingle All the Way
(12:00am-2:00am) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
Friday, December 23
(7:00am-7:30am) Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
(7:30am-9:30am) Jack Frost (1998)
(11:00am-1:00pm) Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
(1:00pm-3:00pm) Jingle All the Way
(3:00pm-4:35pm) Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
(4:35pm-5:40pm) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
(5:40pm-6:45pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(6:45pm-8:50pm) Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009)
(8:50pm-11:00pm) The Santa Clause
(12:00-2:00am) Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday, December 24
(7:00am-8:05am) Jack Frost (1979)
(8:05am-9:40pm) Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
(9:40pm-11:15am) Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
(11:15am-12:20pm) Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town
(12:20pm-1:25pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(1:25pm-3:30pm) Arthur Christmas
(3:30pm-5:35pm) The Polar Express
(5:35pm-7:40pm) The Santa Clause
(7:40pm-9:45pm) Elf
(9:45pm-11:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(11:55pm-2:00am) Scrooged
Sunday, December 25
(7:00am-9:10am) The Search for Santa Paws
(9:10am-11:20am) Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
(11:20am-1:25pm) Arthur Christmas
(1:25pm-3:30pm) The Polar Express
(3:30pm-4:35pm) Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
(4:35pm-5:40pm) The Year Without a Santa Claus
(5:40pm-7:45pm) Elf
(7:45pm-9:55pm) National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
(9:55pm-12:00am) Scrooged