Local band gets its debut on Spotify

Local band, Misnomer, received a sponsorship from Madtree Brewery for their album debut on Spotify as of Nov. 5.

Misnomer, from West Chester, Cincinnati, has been thriving for years as they worked their way up into fans’ hearts to accomplish their dream.

“Getting the music on all the streaming services and getting physical copies of the CD’s is something that we’ve all envisioned for a while, and it was a lot of hard work but it really is kind of a snapshot of what we’ve been doing with the last few years of our lives, something that we all really cared about,” Misnomer said.

Their name meaning, “not properly named”, began in high school, an “angsty/rebellious title for another teenage band,” but ended up symbolizing their style for how they wanted their band to be: not classified. “We don’t want to name ourselves, we don’t want to put a classification around the art we create because we don’t want to limit ourselves and the expectations others have of us,” Misnomer said.

When asked to describe the kind of music they make, they say indie/alternative rock, but Misnomer tries to collaborate with different kinds of sounds generated from all the band members’ different musical preferences.

“Like a lot of musicians, we produce as we consume. Whatever we are digesting musically at the time lends itself to what kind of stuff we’re making. The thing is, we all listen to pretty different stuff and when we come together and write that’s what really shows,” Misnomer said.

The band offered much advice for those trying to get their music out there. “It’s easy to get caught up in the ‘how many likes on Facebook” or ‘how much are we getting paid for this show?’, or ‘how many pre-sale tickets do we have to sell?’, and though those things can be important, you shouldn’t base your entire value as an artist based on how many people clicked the “like” button online. If you’re as genuine as you can be, people will find you.”

Misnomer does not have upcoming show dates as of yet, but are trying to reach out to Columbus, Lexington and Athens for possible venues. They can be found on their page, Misnomermusic.com or by their Facebook account.