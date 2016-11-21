“Fantastic Beasts” movie review

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them you are transported to the wizarding world of 1920’s New York, there you will meet creatures you have only imagined in your wildest dreams.

You will follow Newt Scamander played by Eddie Redmayne and his side-kick Jacob Kowalski played by Dan Fogler who is a No-Maj which is also known as a Muggle in finding the magical creatures that have escaped from his brief case.

Scamander needs to catch all his creatures before they make a mess in New York and so he can write his book about them to educate the wizarding world.

One thing that is wrong though is that a magical creature has been wreaking havoc on the No-Maj’s and it can only live in a child under 10 years old.

But this time is a little different and it becomes very powerful and destructive, Scamander and his new friend in the movie, Tina played by Katherine Waterston manage to take care of the creature all while fighting a convict that belongs to the wizarding world.

The biggest surprise in this movie is who the convict turns out to be and I’m sure you will not be disappointed.

The movie delivered and it was even better than I thought it would be and I think you will be able to agree with that.

Many will think it might have a lot to do with Harry Potter but it really doesn’t compare, due to the time era and the fact that they are in America things are different.

The magic and the spells are really the only similarity between the two but the creatures are something completely new and different.

Harry Potter fans will enjoy this but also people that have not followed Harry Potter will enjoy this movie as well.

It’s fun and it lets your imagination go completely wild so don’t wait any longer and go see Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them as soon as you can, I also recommend that you see in 3D.