Ann Weisgarber receives Alumna of the Year award

Ann Weisgarber, an award-winning author and Wright State Graduate, was presented with the 2016 Alumna of the Year Award following her graduation in 1976.

Her novels are well-known. The first one, “The Personal History of Rachel Dupree” won the Lagnum Prize for American Historical Fiction while also being praised by best-selling authors such as Alice Walker, the author of “The Color Purple.” Her second novel, “The Promise” has received rave reviews from the likes of the Dallas Morning News, commenting how,“It’s the sort of tale that you find yourself staying up late at night to finish.”

Weisgarber, graduate of Fairmont High School, worked in an office before deciding going to college would be the best choice for her. She claims her decision to go to Wright State was pretty easy since she noticed her brother, who was attending, was having a lot more fun than she was.

“Wright State took me by surprise,” Weisgarber said. “There was a feeling that not a moment should be squandered. The atmosphere crackled with the sense of discovery.”

Weisgarber graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work, with which she worked in a Psychiatric Hospital before moving to Houston, Texas with her husband, Rob Weisgarber.

“It’s humbling to be the recipient of this award. After all, I owe the university a debt of gratitude I can’t repay,” Weisgarber said. “Many wonderful things have happened for me, and it is not an exaggeration to say that most of those are the direct results of my four years at Wright State.”

Since 2012, Weisgarber has been a part of the Rise. Shine. Campaign for Wright State, along with President David. R. Hopkins in the workings to raise funds for scholarships and support construction on campus. The campaign has raised over 160 million dollars thus far.