Student Spotlight: Bikini competitor prepares for spring contest

Working out and living healthier lifestyles is on all of our New Year’s resolutions, but let’s be honest, hardly any of us will make it to the third week in February. For WSU senior Natalie Kratz, it’s become a passion that she has invested her blood, sweat and tears into for years in order to compete in her first Real bikini competition this Spring.

Though she has competed in the past, this Spring will be the biggest and most crucial competition she’s ever done. Kratz will attend a competition next weekend in Kentucky to see what her competitors look like so that she can better prepare herself.

“I always worked out before, but I wanted to take it to the next level. I wanted to work towards a goal and felt I would do good in competitions,” Kratz said. She’s majoring in Communication with a focus in Mass Media Studies and a minor in Design.

Currently, Kratz takes time to model when she isn’t at school or working in the marketing and design department for Dorothy Lane Market.

“My major in Communication is my back up. I love designing for businesses like my own, but my dream is to be a sponsored athlete,” Kratz informed.

This 23-year-old has taken full advantage of the assets WSU has provided her so that she can chase her dream of winning her first Real competition. You can find her in the Student Union gym facility getting in shape or around campus in PINK gym clothes.

“I really enjoy all of my workouts, but if I had to pick [I would say] I love working legs and my back,” Kratz said. This bikini model puts emphasis on why being healthy is so important. “When I started training and eating healthier I could notice a change in my overall mood and I felt better about myself.”

This WSU senior is most proud of her progress. While she is in the process of gaining weight during the next few weeks, it allows her to be more flexible with what she eats but continues to follow a regimen. Kratz loves eating mac and cheese but those luxuries will soon fade after Thanksgiving when she has to be most strict on her diet for her upcoming bikini competition.