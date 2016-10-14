The weirdest diet trends people have tried

Humans are desperate creatures when it comes to losing weight, and our ingenuity has created an entertaining backlog of diet trends that might be a little off putting. Here are the weirdest and worst diet trends.

Ear Stapling

No, this isn’t the more commonly heard of stomach stapling treatment. This acupuncture inspired appetite suppressor involves stapling a pressure point on the ear. This point lies on an external piece of cartilage just above and to the left of the ear canal, and looks more like a piercing than a staple.

The Tapeworm Diet

The magic diet that requires no effort whatsoever is the tapeworm diet. Tapeworms are parasites that attach themselves to the intestinal wall of its host and steal nutrients. They can be contracted from eating raw or undercooked meat or drinking contaminated water. Tapeworms can grow to lengths of 15 to 30 feet long and live as long as 20 years, all while spreading its eggs in the host’s feces. Believe it or not, tapeworms were readily available in pill form and were commonly ingested to help people lose weight at the turn of the 20th century.

Fletcherizing

Horace Fletcher made a fortune on his famous diet in the 1900’s which involved tilting your head forward while chewing your food exactly 32 times. When finished, you tilt your head back and whatever food that did not naturally slide into the back of the throat was immediately spat out.

Breatharianism

Who needs food, when you can just harvest your energy from the sun? Breatharians believe that, under certain conditions, people can live with or without food. Wiley Brooks will teach his diet to a few souls willing to pay $10,000 through PayPal. If there are any students out there looking for some entertainment, they should visit the Breatharian Institute of America’s website at breatharian.com.

Aoqili Diet Soap

Why eat vegetables when you can get skinnier while you shower? This ancient Asian seaweed soap is believed to wash away the fat and inches and has been used for thousands of years. It sounds like a dream come true, but in reality it is just a soap that is good for the skin.