Self-care tips to help you relax during midterms
October 14, 2016
Filed under Arts & Entertainment, Top Stories
Everybody needs a chance to relax, watch some Netflix, and eat half a tub of ice cream to distract themselves from the stress of everyday responsibilities. In the thick of the Fall semester, it’s important to take some self-care tips and enjoy some time off.
- Make a to-do list: It doesn’t always sound fun, but checking off those house chores or class assignments instead of procrastinating can take off the stress and make sure that free time is spent full of enjoyment instead of worry.
- Eat some junk food: A strict diet regimen can be stressful, so take a break and eat some candy, ice cream, sushi, or whatever is most comfortable.
- Put time into making a meal: On the other hand, if day-to-day food has become coffee and whatever is grabbed out of the vending machine, take some time making a well-cooked nutritious meal.
- Get dolled up: After feeling dull or tired, putting on some nice clothes, adding some hair gel, or getting made up can make anyone feel more refined and put together. Pick out the nicest outfit in the closet, even if it’s just for staying home.
- Take unscheduled breaks: Go outside and soak up the sun, go to the mall, do anything – just don’t plan it. Everybody needs a chance to just do whatever first comes to mind.
- Get together with some friends: Spending every night doing homework or cramming for tests leaves people socially deprived, so call up some friends and have a movie night.
- Have a spa night: Weekends can be filled with more work than what’s pleasant, but a spare few hours is enough time to draw a bubble bath, turn on some jazz music, and eat a box of chocolate. Value free time, wherever it’s available.
- Pick a guilty pleasure book or movie: It doesn’t need to be good. Turn on a reality show or a comforting kid’s movie. A cheap romance novel, too, can be the best thing to take the stress out of the day.
- Release some anger: Scream into a pillow, tear up an old shirt, write an angry letter. Releasing negative energy is always better than bottling it up, which might end with shouting at a professor after getting a bad grade.