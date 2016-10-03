Thundertaker’s Protostar hits the scene

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Dayton’s Thundertaker have already made a local impact with memorable shows and a hybrid sound mixing the best ingredients of multi-generations and decades of sounds. The members of Thundertaker take inspiration and styling s from the ‘60s and ‘70s era adding a proggy sound to a time known for psychedelic experimentation and exploration. The group is led by the soulful, fluid, powerful voice of Wright State graduate Parisa Samavati, who just earned her B.A. in Music, minoring in Spanish. The band is comprised of guitarist Ryan Palcic, bassist Kainan Shank and drummer Craig Bishop.

Their debut EP Protostar if an impressive selection of influences and sounds ranging from funk, classical, jazz, prog and the soulful spirits of the south. Some might even say from the audio experience to the live experience, that voice comes from her?

While Samavati pours out the vocal stylings of Grace Slick, Dorothy and the delta blues over five tracks, the band pulls out the tricks and licks making the EP a thorough listening experience, unconfined by a single formula.

The thunder rumbles on opening namesake “Thundertaker” with ‘70s guitars and Samavati’s pipes are introduced to sooth and sting like that first taste of whisky on the tongue. “Don’t be a Stanger” is funk done Rush style with classical delivery carrying the spirit and voices of the bayou, slow and bluesy.

“Run” is shotgun ready, like a biker’s wheels hitting the hot asphalt. Samavati hits her bass with some Maiden in the bass and guitars, maybe even a little 2112. “CRT + ALT + DEL” takes the power away from the keys, proving the sounds come from the instruments and not laptops. “Smoke & Mirrors” end with a bit of a ‘80s retro feel.

The band recently played at Caddy’s Tap House and The Madison Inn and they have upcoming shows at the Old Yellow Cab building and The Sugar Mellon Club in Fairborn. They’re also opening for the legendary King’s X on September 29 at RockStar Pro Arena.