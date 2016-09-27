Fall TV shows you won’t want to miss

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fall is a great time for television especially for the network stations like ABC, CBS and NBC.

With all the new premieres of shows going on you may have missed a few so to catch you up here they are.

“Designated Survivor” (ABC) starring Kiefer Sutherland premiered Wed. Sept. 21 at 10 p.m. This show follows a cabinet member that doesn’t attend the State of the Union in catch something goes terribly wrong. If that one things goes wrong, he becomes the President of the United States.

“MacGyver” (CBS) starring Lucas Till premiered Fri. Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. This remake of the classic follows Angus MacGyver as he solves crimes and saves lives in an unconventional way.

“Bull” (CBS) starring Michael Weatherly premiered Tues. Sept. 20 10 p.m. Dr. Bull analyzes juries to help develop defense strategies in court.

“This Is Us” (NBC) starring Mandy Moore premiered Tues. Sept. 20 at 10 p.m. This Is Us follows three couples as they go through real-life struggles along with ups and downs. Somehow they get through it, the feel good show of the fall.

“Timeless” (NBC) starring Matt Lanter premieres Mon. Oct. 3 at 10 p.m. follows a three people that make a team to time-travel to the past to save the future of America.

Television shows aren’t just premiering but there are new seasons out and about among the new shows.

It seems as though ABC has all the new seasons of the recurring shows we all love.

“The Goldberg’s” season four is on Wed. nights is following the same 80’s family as they find the comedy in school, work and family. This season Adam follows his family around with his video camera once again and records all the ridiculous things that happen in his household.

“Modern Family” is back in its eighth season and funnier than ever. The season starts out with each part of the family on summer trips and then meeting all together for Father’s Day.

“How to Get Away with Murder” season three is back full force. With Annalise Keating and her students that know how to create a defense that anyone would believe even if it was a lie.

“Grey’s Anatomy” is back for its super fans in its 13 season. With a wedding, a baby and a fight that put someone in the hospital is seems like an exciting season is headed our way.

So with all these premieres and new seasons starting up get your comfy clothes on, a nice big bowl of popcorn and enjoy yourself while watching all that fall television has to offer.