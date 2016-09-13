REVIEW: “Hamilton: An American Musical”

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

American history combined with rap and hip-hop create the unique experience of Hamilton: An American Musical. This musical is unlike anything the public has seen before, bringing history-buffs and hip-hop lovers together for a truly remarkable experience.

Although the pitch for a rap musical about the first Secretary of the Treasury sounds extremely dull, it has taken Broadway by storm.

Alexander Hamilton, the man on the 10 dollar bill, has many contributions to this country that is unknown by most, and this musical takes you through the tumultuous life that Hamilton led. This work shows an in-depth look of the process of the American Revolution and showing the struggles of the beginning of the United States.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator and star of this work, was able to portray the intelligence of Hamilton using complex lyric, all while telling a fairly accurate depiction of major events in history, such as: the Revolutionary War, the making of the Constitution, as well as the formation of the U.S’s current financial system.

Unlike most historical portrayals, Thomas Jefferson is shown as his nemesis. Repeatedly it is shown how the two were continually at odds in major decisions that were made for the formation of the U.S in how it is known today.

In addition to showing the formation of the country, it shows that the U.S is still struggling with some of the same issues, such as the size of government, foreign aid, a bickering Congress and even gun violence.

This show has successfully placed the founding fathers in a very relatable light, showing that these were regular people placed with a very big task at hand: forming a country and making sure the U.S does not descend into chaos after the revolution.

This will be the savior of history teachers for a long time, giving them a tool that most teachers before them did have: the ability to make learning dull historical facts both easy and fun to learn.