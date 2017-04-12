Facebook page for WSU’s Ryan Custer gains traction

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Love and support have poured in through Facebook for Wright State men’s basketball player Ryan Custer, who severely injured himself at a party this past Saturday, April 8.

The Facebook page, Ryan Custer’s Recovery Care Page, was created by the basketball player’s family to provide updates on the athlete’s road to recovery.

Since its creation, Custer’s page has received over 2,700 likes and a plethora of well wishes within the visitor post section.

“I am a 20 year veteran of the U.S. Army and suffered a similar injury when I was 18 while conducting parachute training at Fort Bragg, NC that left me partially paralyzed from the (waist) down,” user Chris McCartney posted to the page. “I have sent your basketball coach and email about this amazing story that I hope he will share with you and that you might draw inspiration from. You are in mine and my (family’s) thoughts and prayers for an amazing recovery and look forward to seeing you once again on the Wright State basketball court.”

Another user, Don Vorhees wrote, “Raider family is praying for Ryan.”

The family of the six-foot-seven freshman is touched by the outreach of support they’ve received from people on the page.

“Wow! So much support again today we literally can’t believe this success of this page!! It’s so great to see how many people love Ryan as much as we do,” the Custer family posted. “There are even prayers coming from other countries at his point, which is so amazing”

In addition to the Facebook page, a GoFundMe page has also been started in support of the Wright State basketball player that has received $16,000 of its $100,000 goal as of April 11.

Custer, an Elder High School graduate who finished his freshman season with the Raiders in March, fractured his C5 vertebrae diving into a pool in Oxford, Ohio. Since undergoing surgery, Custer has regained some feeling in his upper body, but has no feeling from the waist down as well as being on a breathing tube as of Monday, April 10.