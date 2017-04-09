Wright State University.

The Guardian

Wright State basketball player reported in critical condition

Blake Sutherland, Sports Writer
April 9, 2017
Wright State University basketball player Ryan Custer, was reported to be in critical condition following an accident at a party at the campus of Miami University in Oxford, Saturday afternoon.

Custer, is reported to have suffered a traumatic injury after ending up face down in the water of a makeshift pool, in a situation that bystanders described as Custer either falling or diving into the pool.

According to Oxford Fire Chief John Detherage, the makeshift pool, which Custer injured himself in, was created by using straw bales and blue tarp, contained six to 10 inches of water and had a slide contraption.

Following the injury, Custer was flown to the University of Cincinnati’s Medical Center of Air Care.

Alex Meacham, of NBC affiliate WLWT, who visited with Custer’s family tweeted on the five-hour surgery, the Raider went through.

“Just leaving the hospital visiting with Ryan Custer’s family. It’s going to be a very long road for him. But he is one tough dude,” Meacham posted.

Custer just finished his freshman campaign with Wright State’s basketball team in March and is a 2016 graduate of Elder High School in Cincinnati.

Wright State basketball player reported in critical condition