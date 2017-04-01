Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Wright State senior Steven Davis got the chance to represent the Raiders one more time in the college dunk contest championships at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ari.

Davis was one of eight competitors in the dunk competition and finished in the top four. In his first dunk Davis was able to get an alley-oop reverse from behind the backboard and received a perfect 40 from the judges.

With the fan voting Davis finished in third place in the first round of the contest and qualified for the semi-final round. In the first dunk attempt of the second round Davis was unable to get a dunk to go as he injured himself while trying to dunk.

With Davis injured AJ Merriweather and Rodney Pryor moved onto the final round where Pryor took home the championship title.

The evening also included a men’s and women’s three point contest. Peter Jok of Iowa and Kindred Wesemann of Kansas State took home the three point titles.

Davis is looking to continue his basketball career as he hopes to get onto a professional team either in the USA or overseas.