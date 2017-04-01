Wright State University.

The Guardian

Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

Photo+By%3A+Colton+Shrader
Photo By: Colton Shrader

Photo By: Colton Shrader

Photo By: Colton Shrader

Cameron Summers, Sports Editor/ Sports Writer
April 1, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Wright State senior Steven Davis got the chance to represent the Raiders one more time in the college dunk contest championships at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ari.

Davis was one of eight competitors in the dunk competition and finished in the top four. In his first dunk Davis was able to get an alley-oop reverse from behind the backboard and received a perfect 40 from the judges.

With the fan voting Davis finished in third place in the first round of the contest and qualified for the semi-final round. In the first dunk attempt of the second round Davis was unable to get a dunk to go as he injured himself while trying to dunk.

With Davis injured AJ Merriweather and Rodney Pryor moved onto the final round where Pryor took home the championship title.

The evening also included a men’s and women’s three point contest. Peter Jok of Iowa and Kindred Wesemann of Kansas State took home the three point titles.

Davis is looking to continue his basketball career as he hopes to get onto a professional team either in the USA or overseas.

Print Friendly

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    Professor receives backlash after controversial tweet

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    The first Muslim Women’s Day celebrated on March 27

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    Rusty patched bumblebee becomes an endangered species

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    Wright Venture’s “Spectre Devices” wins $5000 startup funding

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    Faculty join students to fight university cuts

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Six ways to show school spirit, even if you’re more apathetic than athletic

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    Arts & Entertainment

    Seven ways to meet new people once you graduate

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    Business

    WSU shortens layoff notice in wake of budget remediation

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    Entrepreneurship minor set to launch Fall 2017

  • Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships

    News

    AAUP-WSU petitions to preserve faculty positions in wake of budget cuts

Menu
Wright State University.
Steven Davis Competes in NCAA Dunk Championships