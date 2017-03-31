Wright State University.

The Guardian

Alstork Declares for NBA Draft

Photo By: Joe Craven

Blake Sutherland, Sports Writer
March 31, 2017
Filed under Men's Basketball, Sports

Possibly forgoing his senior season, Wright State guard, Mark Alstork will enter his name into the pool of players eligible for this summers 2017 NBA Draft.

However the six-foot-five junior from Dayton, Ohio has not hired an agent, which still allows him the opportunity to withdraw from draft and come back for his senior season.

Alstork, will be eligible to participate in team workouts this summer, which will be scheduled by NBA teams and also in the NBA Draft Combine, on May 9-12, if he is invited to particpate. Following these, the Thurgood Marshall graduate, would still be able to withdraw his name by the official June 12 date.

This past season, Alstork eclipsed the 1,000 point mark for his career in only two seasons as a Wright State Raider, following his transfer from Ball State University.

Alstork led the Raiders in scoring, averaging 19 points a game and finished the season named 1st Team All-Horizon League.

If Alstork is drafted he would be the second Raider drafted in Wright State history. Vitaly Potapenko was the the first and only Wright State player drafted, falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers at pick number 12 in 1996 draft.

Wright State’s all-time leading scorer, Bill Edwards is the only other Raider to see time on an NBA court, playing three games with the Philadelphia 76ers in 1994. Former Raider and high school teammate of Alstork, Joe Thomasson signed a contract with the NBA D-League Erie Bayhawks this past week.

The 2017 NBA Draft will be held on June 22, at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Alstork Declares for NBA Draft