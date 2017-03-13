WSU Baseball take two wins

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State baseball team continued their good start to the season winning two of three games over the weekend.

The Raiders had a double header Thursday, March 9. The Raiders took a victory 6-1 against the Ohio Bobcats. The winning pitcher for WSU was Ryan Weiss. Both Gabe Snyder and Brandon Giltrow had two runs batted in for the first game to lead the charge for the Raiders.

Finishing out a doubleheader, the men won against the Dayton Flyers in a 12-inning game ending 5-4. The winning pitcher was Alex Anders. Anders gave up only one hit in 2 innings of pitching. Gabe Snyder continued swinging the bat well bringing in three more RBI’s in the second game.

After a tough extra inning matchup, the Raiders couldn’t keep it going. The Raiders fell to the Bobcats 3-4 in the 11th inning of another extra inning game. Two fielding errors by Wright State was enough to help the Bobcats come away victorious. Matt Morrow drove in two runs while getting two hits in the game.

The men start conference play and will have a three game weekend series against Valparaiso starting Friday, March 17 at 6:30 p.m. at Wright State.