Softball continues to struggle

Wright State’s softball team (3-13) has struggled for the beginning portion of the season.

The Lady Raiders traveled to Louisville, Ken. to take on the Ohio University Bobcats Sunday, March 12. WSU came up short in a 6-14 loss against the Bobcats.

After one inning of play the score was 4-5 with the Bobcats on top and they never looked back scoring another seven runs in the third inning. Three fielding errors by the Lady Raiders was one of the factors of the loss as two of the runs given up were due to errors.

Alexis Mayle went 2-3 in the game with one RBI in the loss and Lauren Deitrick pitched 3.2 innings, gave up no earned runs and only gave up one hit.

The Lady Raiders are looking to turn things around and get off a four-game losing streak. Their next game is Tuesday, March 22 against the University of Dayton on the road. After that the first home game of the season is Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. also against the Dayton Flyers.