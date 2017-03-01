Fitness on Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State offers an exceptional gym that includes various cardio machines, lifting machines and free weights. Whether you’re new to exercising or looking to start going to the gym again Wright State has you covered.

Located in the Student Union, the fitness center is home to many of people. One of those people is freshmen is Casey Borghesi. Borghesi is a freshman with a major in Musical Theatre and she decided to start working out because it made her feel stronger and better bout her body. Borghesi said that she generally works out seven days a week and that her favorite exercise to do was cardio.

Another freshmen, and cardio fan, is Ben Young. Young is in his first year of his motion pictures program and generally works out every day of the week. Everyday consists of cardio with the last day being primarily cardio. Young took a lifting class in his senior year of high school and he has been lifting ever since. His favorite muscle group to exercise is chest and arms.

“It’s really explosive and intense and it just feels really good,” said Young.

Matt Rookard is in the applied economics masters program and even with his busy schedule he still manages to workout three days a week. Rookard started out at 155 pounds and he looked for a way to gain healthy weight. He found lifting to be exactly what he needed as he was able to increase his weight to 215 pounds. Like Young, Rookard also enjoys the feeling from working. Although, his favorite muscle group to workout is his back. When asked for any advice Rookard had three things to say: “Don’t give up. Eat properly. And chicken and broccoli.”

To get into the fitness center you hand your Wright 1 Card to swipe in. After entering there are locker rooms to the right, but if all you have is a bag you can store it in the lockers to the left. You will exchange your Wright1 Card for a locker key. When finished you return the key in exchange for your card.

The gym is open Monday to Thursday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. All cost are included in tuition fees, so get your money’s worth and take advantage of the Wright State fitness center.