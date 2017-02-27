WSU basketball wins big on senior night, before Horizon League Tourney

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State men’s (20-11; HL 11-7) and women’s (23-7; HL 15-3) basketball teams ended their seasons with a win senior night on Sunday, Feb. 26, after losing their previous games at home, on Friday.

For the women, after losing to Green Bay (24-5; HL 15-3) for the second time this season, they went up against Milwaukee (19-10; HL 11-7) in their final game of the season.

In a 62-52 victory the women clinched a share of their first ever regular season Horizon League title.

Lexi Smith, led the way for the Raiders with 21 points and 6 rebounds, while Emily Vogelpohl, Mackenzie Taylor and Chelsea Welch all chipped in with double digit scoring.

Wright State will finish the regular season, sharing the title with Green Bay, who beat the Raiders, 58-51 on Friday at the Nutter Center.

The Lady Raiders will enter the Horizon League Tournament as the number two seed. They will face either UIC (5-24; HL 2-16) or Northern Kentucky (9-21; HL 5-13) in Joe Lewis Arena, in Detroit at 2 p.m. on ESPN3.

The men lost to top seeded Valparaiso (24-7; HL 14-4) on Friday night but bounced right back with a dominant performance against UIC (14-17; HL 7-11).

Senior, Steven Davis led the Raiders to the 87-49 win. Davis had a team high 27 points while, Mark Alstork recorded a double-double, 14 points and 10 assists, and Justin Mitchell chipped in with 17 points.

The men’s team locked up the fifth seed in the Horizon League Tournament, as they’ll take on Northern Kentucky (21-10; HL 12-6) on Sunday, March 5 at 7:30 on ESPN3. Like the women’s game and the rest of the games in the tournament, it will be played in Joe Lewis arena in Detroit, Michigan.