WSU Baseball tops #10 Clemson

Wright State baseball started this season with a fantastic start, as they were able to defeat the tenth ranked Clemson Tigers twice in a three game series on the road.

In the first game of the season the Raiders won 6-4 in a collective pitching night as five pitchers threw. The winning pitcher for WSU was Jason Foster. J.D. Orr led the way offensively for the Raiders as he went three for five, with three runs batted in.

The Raiders fell in the second game of the series 2-6 as three Wright State fielding errors proved to be costly. Zane Collins took the L for the Raiders as he gave up three earned runs in five innings.

In the final game of the series Wright State stormed back with a commanding 9-2 victory. Danny Sexton pitched six and two-thirds innings, striking out seven and giving up only one run. On offense, freshmen third baseman Seth Gray had a standout performance. Gray had four runs batted in on two hits, including his first homerun.

Wright State stays in South Carolina for their next series, as they take on the University of South Carolina in another three game series. The first game of the series starts Friday, Feb. 24 at 4 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. is the second game and Sunday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 p.m. is the final game of the series.