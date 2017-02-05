Brady and Patriots win Super Bowl in historic fashion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Down 21-3 at halftime, Tom Brady led the New England Patriots back to a 34-28 win against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Sunday night, in Houston, Texas.

The Patriots overcame the largest deficit to win a Super Bowl in NFL history, and Brady became the first quarterback to capture five Super Bowl wins. Despite the Falcons outcome in their second Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, Atlanta put points on the board in a hurry at the start of the second quarter.

Falcon’s running back Devonta Freeman kicked things off with a five-yard touchdown run which would be followed by a Matt Ryan touchdown pass to Austin Hooper and an 82-yard interception return from Robert Alford.

The third quarter was a stalemate between the two high powered offenses as the Falcons and the Patriots each scored touchdowns despite New England kicker Stephen Gostkowski missing the Patriots extra point attempt.

In the fourth quarter, Tom Brady would turn the entire Patriots offense around. Following a Gostkowski field goal, the Brady and the Patriots would capitalize on a Matt Ryan fumble. Driving 25 yards down the field, Brady found wide out Danny Amendola for a six yard touchdown.

With less than a minute left to play the Pats went 91 yards and finished their comeback with a one yard touchdown run from running back James White. Two point conversions on both of New England’s final touchdowns, tied the game at 28 and sent it into overtime.

In overtime, New England won the coin flip and cemented the Falcons place in the history of collapses in North American sports history. It took the Pats nine plays to score on a touchdown run by White to finish off the Super Bowl.

After taking that 21-3 lead at halftime, the Falcons would only score seven more points in the game. They were held scoreless in the fourth quarter and never touched the ball in overtime.

Tom Brady, who won Super Bowl MVP finished the game throwing 43-62 for 466 yards and two touchdowns. The number of completions, attempts, and yards were the most in Super Bowl history.