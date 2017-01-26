Wright State gets two big wins over conference opponents

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State men’s basketball teams picked up two big wins on Friday and Sunday at home against Detroit Mercy (4-16; Horizon 2-6) and Oakland (15-6; Horizon 5-3).

For Sunday’s matchup against Oakland, the Raiders would face the Golden Grizzlies for the second time this season following their 81-62 loss the last time the two teams played.

In that first matchup against Oakland, Wright State turned the ball over 21 times but in this go around taking care of the ball helped the Raiders find success. Wright State would turn the ball over only 13 times in this matchup and their 15 assists would help lead them to an 88-68 victory over Oakland.

Justin Mitchell and Mark Alstork each, pitched in six assists while Alstork also added 24 points. 6’11” sophomore Parker Ernsthausen, along with Alstork led the team with 24 points in the game. For Ernstausen it was a career high scoring effort.

The good ball movement that was exhibited in the Oakland game was carried over from their 106-88 victory against Detroit Mercy.

The Raiders had a season high 24 assists to only 11 turnovers. The assists to turnover ratio was also the largest of the season.

“It’s the best we’ve passed the ball all year by far,” said head coach Scott Nagy following the Friday night win.

Against the Titans, Wright State came out playing fast, breaking down the various defenses that was thrown at them. By halftime they had scored 60 points and had a 22 point lead over Detroit Mercy.

Detroit Mercy would try to cut back into the lead, but they would have no answer for the five Wright State starters who all scored in double digits.

Senior Steven Davis led the way with 27 points in the game, while Grant Benzinger and Justin Mitchell each added 22 points. Mitchell’s 22 point game is his new career high after scoring 21 in his previous campaign against Milwaukee.

The Raiders (14-7; Horizon 5-3) next game will come on the road against conference leader Valparaiso (16-4; Horizon 6-1) on Friday at 8:00 p.m.