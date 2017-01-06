Blue Jackets’ streak stopped just short of breaking record

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Columbus Blue Jackets fell one game short of NHL history, in their 5-0 loss to the Washington Nationals on Thursday. A Blue Jackets win would have would have catapulted them to a record tying 17 win in a row.

The streak they were chasing was set by the 1992-93 Pittsburg Penguins. Led by hockey hall of famer Mario Lemieux, the Penguins finished the season with the win streak record and the best record in the NHL (56-21-7) before falling short in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Chasing the historic feat, the Blue Jackets entered the game coming off a 3-1 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. The Blue Jackets looked for a repeat of their previous two matchups against the Capitols. Both wins were within one goal including a 2-1 win in overtime back in November.

Despite momentum and history on their side, Columbus were shut out by the Capitals.

The Capitals consistently scored throughout the game as all five goals came from different Capital players.

Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella, wasn’t pleased with the result of the game but praised his team on the accomplishment of the streak.

“This is one hell of by a hockey team,” Tortorella told the press following the game. “They should feel really good about it.

The Blue Jackets, will have to begin a new streak on Saturday, Jan. 7 against one of the NHL’s hottest teams in the New York Rangers. The Rangers have won seven of their last 10 games.

Columbus still holds on to the best record in the NHL at 27-6-4.