Raiders’ win streak snapped in 41-62 loss to Green Bay

Green Bay’s women’s basketball team (11-2; Horizon 2-0) snapped Wright State’s (9-5; Horizon 1-1) five game winning streak while also holding the Raiders to season low in points in the second conference game of the season.

Green Bay, at home, shot nearly perfect from the field to start the game. The Phoenix shot 9-10 from the field and hit all of their seven three point attempts in the first quarter.

Wright State continued to display the inconsistent shooting patterns that has plagued them all season. The Raiders shot 27 percent from the field, their lowest percentage since shooting 24 percent against Clemson. The poor shooting also comes after shooting over 44 percent in four of their last five games.

The Raiders played strong defense in the second and third quarter but would never chip away at what would be an insurmountable Green Bay lead.

Junior, Chelsea Welch was the lone bright spot in the Wright State loss as she led the Raiders in scoring with 25 points, bouncing back from a season low six point performance in the win against Milwaukee.

Welch was the only Raider to score in double digits for Wright State. Green Bay’s Mehryn Kraker led all scorers with 28 points.

The Raiders’ 2017 portion of the schedule will begin at home against Youngstown State (4-8; Horizon 0-1) at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5.