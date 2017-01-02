Men’s basketball wins first conference game at Detroit

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State men’s basketball (10-5; 1-1 Horizon League) came away with their first conference victory Saturday Dec. 31 against the Detroit Mercy (2-12; 0-2 Horizon League).

In the victory the Raiders were able to shoot well from the field (55.8 percent) and from beyond the arch (57.1 percent). Steven Davis set the pace for the Raiders with 22 points while Grant Benzinger and Mike LaTulip also scored in double digits with 12 and 14 points.

Many aspects of the game were even as the Raiders out rebounded the Mercy by only two and each team had double digit turnovers (WSU 14, DET 17). The ball movement by the Raiders was one key to their success as they assisted on 21 of their 29 buckets. Justin Mitchell led the team with seven assists from the point guard position and Mark Alstork contributed five more assists on an evening in which the Raiders’ leading scorer only attempted six shots.

This game marks the end of a very long four game road trip for the Raiders as they came home with a 3-1 record in those four games. Wright State’s next game is Thursday Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Nutter Center against Cleveland State. The game will be following the Wright State women’s game that is at 5:00 p.m. against Youngstown State on Jan. 5.