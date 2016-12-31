Smith’s double-double helps WSU win fifth straight

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Wright State women’s basketball team (9-4; Horizon 1-0) won their fifth straight game in the conference opener against the Univeristy of Milwaukee Panthers (8-4; Horizon 0-1) 69-51 on Thursday, Dec. 29.

The win marks the Raiders first win away from the Nutter Center since Nov. 19 when they traveled to Chicago and beat Chicago State 71-65 in mid-November.

The Panthers played the Raiders tight through the first quarter and gained a one-point lead on free throws from junior Steph Kostowicz. Not only was the Panthers lead the largest of the game for them but it would be their only lead.

In the span of two minutes Wright State would end the quarter on an 11-4 run including a Lexi Smith three-point play. The Raiders never looked back in the game as they grew their lead to 13 and later in the fourth quarter led by as much as 21 points.

Smith led all scorers in the game with 22 points and also collected 11 rebounds. The double-double is Smith’s fourth in her last six games. Sophomore, Symone Simmons missed out on her fourth double-double of the season finishing the game with nine rebounds and 15 points.

The Raiders shot a season high 50 percent from the field while holding the Panthers to 31 percent shooting in the game.

Wright State’s next game will come on the road against conference foe Green Bay (10-2; Horizon 1-0) at 2:00 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.