Raiders lose conference opener at Oakland

The Wright State men’s basketball team suffered a conference opener loss to the hands of the Oakland Golden Grizzlies on Thursday Dec. 29. The final score was 62-81 in favor of the Golden Grizzlies as 21 points from Mark Alstork was not enough for the Raiders to come out on top.

Sherron Dorsey-Walker led all scorers with 25 points with five steals which set the pace for Oakland. Jalen Hayes and Martez Walker each scored in double figures as well with 17 and 15 points respectively.

Alstork led Wright State with 21 points and Stephen Davis chipped in 17 points and 11 boards in a solid double-double effort.

Turnovers proved to be a deciding factor in the game as Wright State had 21 turnovers compared to just nine by Oakland. Coach Nagy has said before that having that many turnovers on the road makes it very difficult to win and that was the case against Oakland.

The Raiders also shot poorly from three-point land where they have had much success this season. They finished the game shooting just 15.4 percent from beyond the arch and shot only 38.3 percent from the field in the game. Oakland proved why they sit tied for first in the conference with this big win over Wright State.

The Raiders look to bounce back against the Detroit Mercy in the second conference game of the season. That game is on Saturday Dec. 31 at 3:30pm in Detroit. This will conclude the winter break road trip the men’s basketball team was on as they will be returning to play at the Nutter Center on Thursday Jan. 5 at 7:30pm.