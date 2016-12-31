Loeser Resigns as softball coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State’s head softball coach, Ray Loeser, resigned from the position, Friday following his hiring three months ago. Loeser did not give a reason to why he was resigning.

Loeser was hired in August following the departure of former Wright State softball coach Lynn Curylo, who had coached the team since 2011.

The university and the team will move forward and keep their current assistants Justine Witchman and Dave Brittingham on staff. Witchman, who is in her first year as an assistant at Wright State was formerly a part of Loeser’s staff at the University of Charleston (WV).

The Raider’s finished last season with their best record since 2010 (37-23) and had their best conference record since 2000 (18-6).

The softball team will open up their season on Feb. 10 with a double header. They will start against Wichita State and later in the afternoon against Houston in the Houston Hilton Plaza Invitational.