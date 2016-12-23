Alstork leads Raiders to win at Murray State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Wright State picked up their third straight victory on Thursday, Dec. 22 at Murray State as the Raiders move to 9-4 on the season. The Raiders had struggled on the road going into winter break and the schedule was not looking easy over break as they have four straight road games, but the Raiders have taken the first two road games to start the break.

Mark Alstork led all scorers with 27 points against Murray State while Stephen Davis chipped in 20 points and tied Justin Mitchell for a team leading seven rebounds for Wright State. Murray State also had two players get 20+ points as Terrell Miller and Jonathan Stark each scored 21 points in a losing effort.

The stats were close across the board as both teams brought in 38 rebounds and Wright State had just two more assists (13-11). The big story in the game was the shooting performance from both teams, or lack there of.

Wright State has been near the top of their conference in three-point shooting percentage, but against Murray State they shot just 36.7 percent (11-30) and only shot 43.9 percent (25-57) from the field. Even though the Raiders shot worse than they have in their last couple games their defense was able to hold Murray State to 22.7 percent (5-22) from deep and 33.9 percent (19-56) from the field.

Wright State looks to keep their winning streak going as they travel to Rochester, Mich. Thursday, Dec. 29 to face Oakland as conference play begins at 7:00 p.m. Oakland is tied for the league lead with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Wright State is currently .5 games behind and will be trying to gain ground as conference play begins.