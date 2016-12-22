Strong play down the stretch gives Wright State the win over Miami

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Strong play down the stretch from the lone Wright State senior, Antania Hayes, helped Wright State (8-4) beat the Miami RedHawks (5-7) 65-57 in the final game of the Wright State Invitational on Dec. 21.

Hayes, who had been battling back from an ACL tear that occurred in the first round of the Horizon League tournament in March, scored six key points and took a charge that sparked a late run for the Raiders. The Miami game marks Hayes’ fourth game back this season and her 18 minutes is the most she’s played since the injury.

Despite Miami coming out with strong play in the first quarter, Wright State went on a 7-0 run to finish the quarter. Wright State went into the second quarter with a two point lead.

Wright State continued their hot shooting into the second quarter. A 9-2 run grew their lead to nine as the Raiders shot a perfect 4-4 from the field in the first three minutes.

Hayes who had good start to her game in the second quarter went down with a left wrist injury. The injury seemed to have sidelined her until she returned in the fourth quarter.

At the half Wright State had a 34-27 lead over Miami. Despite holding Miami to 35% shooting in the half, the Red Hawks stayed in the game with their play on the glass, including nine first half offensive rebounds.

The second half would tell a different tale for Wright State, as the shooting woes that have haunted them earlier in the season came back to haunt them. Wright State shot 21 percent in the third quarter and did not make a shot from the field in the last six minutes of the quarter. The drought allowed Miami go into the last quarter with the score tied thanks to 26 points through three quarters from Miami freshman, Lauren Dickerson.

The game stayed close in the beginning of the fourth as Wright State held onto a slim lead. But Hayes’ six points and taking a charge in the span of a minute sparked a 14-6 run. The run was capitalized with a three from sophomore Emily Vogelpohl in the final minute to seal the win for the Raiders.

Hayes finished the game with 12 points, Vogelpohl finished the game with 14 points and junior Chelsea Welch lead Wright State with 15. Dickerson of Miami was held to four points (2-7 from the field) in the fourth quarter but still lead all scorers with 30.

The win marks Wright State’s fourth win in a row and had a 3-0 record in the invitational. In Katrina Merriweather’s first season as head coach for the Wright State Raiders, the 8-4 record is third among Horizon League teams.

Wright State next game will mark the start of conference play, when they’ll travel to face the Milwaukee Panthers (8-3), on Thursday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m.